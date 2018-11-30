TRAFFIC

Edgefield Street, from the Cody Poe Road to John Haedge Drive, is closed for emergency repairs, according to a news release from the city of Killeen. The closure is expected to remain into next week.

Crews are repairing a section of failed pavement and have closed the street to complete the work.

All traffic will be rerouted for the duration of the project, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices. Alternate routes will be required.

mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553

Herald staff writer

