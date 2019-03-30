FORT HOOD — Despite the cold weather Saturday, more than 100 people gathered at Meadows Elementary for the Exceptional Family Member Program Spring Festival.
Throughout the campus, participants met with approximately 35 community agencies along with enjoying themselves with entertainment and food.
EFMP System Navigator Keyonnie Trainer said planning for the event took four months.
“The agencies we have on site came to educate families about the many services that are here in Killeen and the surrounding areas. These services benefit families with and without special needs,” she said.
An Exceptional Family Member is “with any physical, emotional, developmental or intellectual disorder that requires special treatment, therapy, education, training or counseling, and meets the eligibility criteria,” as stated by the Fort Hood Directorate of Morale, Welfare and Recreation website.
EFMP is broken down into two parts: medical screenings, registration and enrollment partnered with support, referrals and resources.
Thomas Jones, EFMP branch manager, said the program collaborates with many area organizations to help military households in need.
A few families who have rendered services from EFMP were at Saturday’s event.
Katie Vowels, 28, attended the festival with her active-duty husband and children. The family moved to Fort Hood three weeks ago from Georgia.
“I have dealt with each of these organizations individually already. To see and know that they all work with each other is comforting,” she said.
Tasha and Jim Harris, both active-duty soldiers, said they owe EFMP for its support to the couple while Tasha battled breast cancer from 2012 to 2014. She has since been in remission.
Timmy Edwards came to Spring Festival with his 5-year-old daughter Teyounna. The active duty Army soldier said EFMP has helped his family throughout his 20 years of service.
“I had to be here. EFMP has helped us so much, we came to show our support,” he said.
More in this week’s Fort Hood Herald.
