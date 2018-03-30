The weather shouldn’t drop any rotten Easter eggs ahead of Sunday evening in Killeen.
Local conditions continue to heat up in a warming trend, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures should approach the 80s by Saturday.
Slight cold fronts, however, could bring possible severe weather next week.
The National Weather Service predicts the possibility of rain beginning Sunday night, which could be severe Tuesday into Wednesday. Meteorologist Lee Carlaw said the rain looks minor right now, but the possibility of high winds and large hail still remains.
“It doesn’t look like it’s going to be long-drawn rain,” Carlaw said. “It’s a little too far ahead to tell, but there may be a brief threat.”
Rain last week helped alleviate persistent drought conditions, Carlaw said. Central Texas has endured severe drought conditions for months, according to the Texas Drought Monitor.
Less severe drought conditions remain, but they appear to be on the way out, according to Carlaw.
“The drought has pretty much evaporated,” he said. “Now, it’s non-existent.”
Saturday’s high is expected to be 81 degrees with a low of 60.
Sunday’s high is expected to be 80 with a low of 61.
Monday is forecasted to have a high of 80 with a low of 66.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 80 and a low of 54.
Stillhouse Lake is four feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about two-and-a-half feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
