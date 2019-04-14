With clear skies and the sun shining, Express ER in Harker Heights held its second annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Sunday morning.
“Our other Central Texas locations had theirs scheduled for yesterday and had to postpone a week,” said Charlotte Cassell, the facility administrator for the Harker Heights location. “We just lucked out that we chose today, and it cleared up for us.”
The event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the clinic at 980 Knight’s Way, included an Easter egg hunt, a station to snap a photo with the Easter bunny, balloon animal artists, face painting, martial arts demonstrations, bounce houses, Kona Ice and a food truck.
“It’s great to get out today,” said Heights resident Tonya Merrick. “Weather kept me and the kids inside all day yesterday so it’s great to come out here and let them get their energy out.”
Merrick brought her 2-year-old daughter Nicole and 8-month-old son Michael to the event.
Cassell said: “We’ve had all ages, from toddlers to about 12 years old.”
An Ace Dental representative handed out free toothbrushes and coupons, and local author Chentell Merriman sold copies of her children’s books at the event.
“It takes months and months of preparation,” Cassell said. “Luckily, we have a lot of close relationships with local vendors in the area that we get to use for all of our events.”
With the exception of the Kona Ice and food truck, the event was free.
“We try to do an event here at the facility every couple of months or so to give back to our community,” Cassell said. “And let them know that we are rooted here in our community.”
