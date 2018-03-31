Thousands of hyper children plus hundreds of thousands of colorful, candy-filled, plastic eggs equals immeasurable excitement.
One chopper showered it upon them Saturday in Destiny World Outreach Center’s fifth annual Easter egg hunt -- its largest to date.
Masses of children cheered in chorus as they dashed onto the egg-dotted baseball fields of the Killeen Community Park. The church’s fifth annual egg drop was the first in partnership with the city of Killeen’s All City Easter Eggstravaganza. Vintage Church and Grace Christian Center also helped coordinate the event.
Games, inflatables, food trucks, vendors and live music were also part of the egg-stravaganza.
Destiny pastor Chad Rowe, inside the chopper, barraged those in attendance with round after round of egg drops, some even falling outside the fields and onto egg-drop guests.
“When we do things in Destiny, we do them big,” said Rebecca Anthony, who volunteered at the event and attends Destiny. “This is a different way to touch the community. We’ve been blessed to be able to hold events like this.”
Anthony said Saturday’s egg drop was unprecedented in size and outreach. She called it one of many methods Destiny is able connect with the community.
Other events coordinated by Destiny include events like Feed the 5,000, a drive-thru charity the church holds in November where 5,000 packages of produce and groceries are distributed for free.
“This is how you reach the community,” Anthony said. “Because some people may be hesitant to go to a church they’re not normally affiliated with.”
Three services at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. are slated for Easter Sunday at Destiny at 101 N. W.S. Young Drive.
