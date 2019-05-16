Epically Geeky Expo, or EGX, formerly GeekFest, opens Friday on the campus of Central Texas College marking the 10th anniversary of the event. The three-day celebration of all things science fiction, gaming, anime, technology and fantasy runs May 17-19. Numerous gaming tournaments, cosplay demonstrations, costume contests, tabletop gaming, workshops with celebrity guests, film screenings and other activities will be held throughout the weekend.
EGX opens Friday with the first-ever cosplay ball from 6 to 9 p.m. in the CTC Student Center. Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite character whether it be anime, super hero, Disney, cartoon character or other. Also on Friday at the Mayborn Science Theater, guests can participate in LAN and console game playing, tabletop gaming, Dungeons and Dragons, live action role playing (LARP), workshops and other activities until 11 p.m. A screening of the film “Rocky Horror Picture Show” along with a shadow cast by members of Vive Les Arts will also be shown Friday night.
Saturday activities run 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and feature a variety of gaming tournaments, costume contests, anime contests and film screenings of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail – the 40th Anniversary Screening.” The Vendor Hall and Artist Alley are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Anderson Campus Center. A 5K Glow Run will be held at 8:30 p.m. starting at the CTC gym.
Numerous programs, workshops and panels with a focus on gaming, cosplay, science/technology, comic and anime art, literature and film making will also be available Saturday. Some of the scheduled panels include 3D Printing in Cosplay, Cosplay Battle Chess using human chess pieces, How to Program Video Games, Batman Miniature Game, Kpop, Elements of Comics to Life, Creating Your Own Superhero and the Cosplay Dating Game.
Several new and returning special guests will be on hand at EGX 2019. Returning this year is Harker Heights High School graduate Carl Martin who owns and operates Shinka Studios based in Atlanta. He is a professional prop maker and cosplayer and manages a prop maker coalition, works as a fabricator for Volpin Props and travels the United States and other countries as a cosplay guest, judging contests and teaching. Martin is well known for his appearance on the reality television series “Heroes of Cosplay.”
Cynthia Lee Fontaine, one of the stars of Season 8 and 9 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” returns to perform and serve as special emcee of the costume contest. Daniel G. Benes also returns with his magic show which features old-school and state-of-the-art demonstrations of physics, chemistry and hair-raising, high-voltage electrical magic combined with working museum-quality scientific antiques, audience participation and old-fashioned showmanship.
A newcomer this year is filmmaker, actor, producer and writer Chuck Huber who will lead some of the workshops. He started acting in anime in Dragon Ball Z and has voiced hundreds of characters in anime and video games. Huber’s most recent anime roles are Android 17, Emperor Pilaf and Kibito in “Dragon Ball Super,” Kurogiri in “My Hero Academia,” Jajuka in “Escaflowne,” Kuniharu in “The Disastrous Life of Saiki K,” Ky’ta’s father in “The Boy and Beast,” Tony Stark in “Death Battle” and Jason the toymaker in “Creepy.”
Two other newcomers to EGX are Becky (Cosmic Empress) and Nemesis Cosplay. Cosmic Empress is a costumer, model and cosplay entertainer based in Houston. She has constructed a wide range of costumes and has won several awards for her cosplay efforts including Best Masterclass Craftsmanship and Best in Show at such events as Anime Expo and Houston’s Japan Festival.
Nemesis Cosplay (Crissie) is an award-winning local cosplayer specializing in foam work and wig styling. She is mostly known for her Final Fantasy cosplays and works at bringing each character design to life from the unique armor they wear, down to the tiny symbols on the weapons they wield.
Special musical guest is The Returners from Austin. A five-piece video game music band features a flute-playing frontwoman and a singing drummer. Described as a little metal, a little symphonic and a lot nerdy, the band breathes new life into songs from retro and modern video games in a live rock band setting. They also perform a few non-gaming favorites from cartoons, musical theater and more.
EGX is open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Some of the day’s highlights are Terrain Craft, Dungeons and Dragons, Sovereign Scrolls live action role playing, console gaming tournaments, KeyForge and revolving Pokémon, Yugioh, Magic and Dragon Ball Super gaming tournaments hosted by Underground Games. Guests can also contribute to the “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” quilting bee and participate in foam printmaking. Other Sunday events include the Light Saber Training Academy, Voice Acting Panel with Chuck Huber, Steampunk 101, Foamsmithing and cosplay “Hollywood Squares.” A screening of the film “Incredibles 2” will be also be shown
Wristbands are on sale now and required for all EGX patrons over the age of 12. A limited number of VIP passes are available for $50 which include a three-day wristband, event t-shirt, lanyard and badge, reserved seating at events, access to the VIP lounge, meet and greets with guests and presenters and early access to some programs. VIP passes will not be sold at the door.
Advanced three-day wristbands are $20 through May 16 and provide admission to all events/programs during the entire event. The cost is $30 at the door. One-day wristbands are also available through May 16. The Saturday-only one-day wristband is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. One-day passes for Friday or Sunday are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Discounts are available for three-day and one-day passes purchased at the door by military ID card holders and CTC students and employees. To purchase wristbands online, see a schedule of EGX events and more, go online to egx.ctcd.edu.
