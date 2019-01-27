Election-killing measure defeated, water board focuses on boundary expansion
As many celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement, one group was trying to remove residents’ right to vote for regional water district representatives.
The powerful board that controls area drinking water — Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — had some success lobbying city councils to support the proposal the board wanted to take to a state legislative committee.
On Tuesday, the board returned to the Killeen City Council in a second attempt.
The council derailed the district’s momentum and changed its direction.
On Wednesday, the district directors voted to retain residents’ right to vote and continue only with the portion of the plan that would update a decades overdue boundary expansion.
“The recent election showed us that when we changed our boundaries back in 1984, that wasn’t enough,” water board director Mitch Jacobs said Wednesday. “We should have kept up. The recent election showed us that there were a lot of people out there that wanted a voice.”
The district had its first election in 24 years last May.
Only a few residents in a small section of Killeen were eligible to vote because of the district’s out-of-date boundaries.
Recently elected board member Richard “Dick” Young had cast the “no” in the district’s 3-1 vote Dec. 19 to eliminate elections, and move to a system where board members are appointed.
The district had received approval from leaders in Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Belton and Harker Heights at area city council meetings over the last couple of weeks, but the Killeen City Council tabled the discussion at its Jan. 8 meeting.
When the item returned to Killeen as part of the Jan. 22 agenda, the council gave a motion of direction that would give the WCID approval to expand the boundaries, but not to do away with elections.
The water district decided during its Wednesday’s meeting that Killeen will have three seats on the WCID board of directors, while Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove each have one. Fort Hood will have one ex-officio member as a voice on the board.
The current district boundaries reflect those of the city limits of Killeen in 1984, and all five seats on the board of directors are reserved for Killeen representatives.
What’s next
With the expansion of the boundaries, the face of the current board of directors is going to change.
“This is an unselfish move by this board,” WCID-1 board President John Blankenship said during Wednesday’s meeting. “It’s going to affect a lot of these board members.”
With the current WCID boundaries, Blankenship is eligible to serve on one of the five Killeen seats. However, with the expanded lines, he will have to run for the single seat in the Nolanville district.
However, a clause in the Texas Water Code may raise another question of his eligibility.
According to Chapter 49, Section 49.052, “a person is disqualified from serving as a member of a board of a district that includes less than all the territory in at least one county...if that person is a developer of property in the district.”
According to Nolanville assistant city manager Crystal Briggs, the Bella Charca gated subdivision in Nolanville is under the development of Casa Frente Development, Inc., for which Blankenship is listed as the president.
Blankenship could not be reached Thursday or Friday to comment.
The Killeen City Council at regular meeting Tuesday will also conduct a final vote concerning the regional water district’s proposal to end elections to its board of directors.
