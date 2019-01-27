Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

top story

Election-killing measure defeated, water board focuses on boundary expansion

WCID #1 Bus Tour

As many celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement, one group was trying to remove residents’ right to vote for regional water district representatives.

The powerful board that controls area drinking water — Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 ­— had some success lobbying city councils to support the proposal the board wanted to take to a state legislative committee.

On Tuesday, the board returned to the Killeen City Council in a second attempt.

The council derailed the district’s momentum and changed its direction.

On Wednesday, the district directors voted to retain residents’ right to vote and continue only with the portion of the plan that would update a decades overdue boundary expansion.

“The recent election showed us that when we changed our boundaries back in 1984, that wasn’t enough,” water board director Mitch Jacobs said Wednesday. “We should have kept up. The recent election showed us that there were a lot of people out there that wanted a voice.”

The district had its first election in 24 years last May.

Only a few residents in a small section of Killeen were eligible to vote because of the district’s out-of-date boundaries.

Recently elected board member Richard “Dick” Young had cast the “no” in the district’s 3-1 vote Dec. 19 to eliminate elections, and move to a system where board members are appointed.

The district had received approval from leaders in Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Belton and Harker Heights at area city council meetings over the last couple of weeks, but the Killeen City Council tabled the discussion at its Jan. 8 meeting.

When the item returned to Killeen as part of the Jan. 22 agenda, the council gave a motion of direction that would give the WCID approval to expand the boundaries, but not to do away with elections.

The water district decided during its Wednesday’s meeting that Killeen will have three seats on the WCID board of directors, while Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove each have one. Fort Hood will have one ex-officio member as a voice on the board.

The current district boundaries reflect those of the city limits of Killeen in 1984, and all five seats on the board of directors are reserved for Killeen representatives.

What’s next

With the expansion of the boundaries, the face of the current board of directors is going to change.

“This is an unselfish move by this board,” WCID-1 board President John Blankenship said during Wednesday’s meeting. “It’s going to affect a lot of these board members.”

With the current WCID boundaries, Blankenship is eligible to serve on one of the five Killeen seats. However, with the expanded lines, he will have to run for the single seat in the Nolanville district.

However, a clause in the Texas Water Code may raise another question of his eligibility.

According to Chapter 49, Section 49.052, “a person is disqualified from serving as a member of a board of a district that includes less than all the territory in at least one county...if that person is a developer of property in the district.”

According to Nolanville assistant city manager Crystal Briggs, the Bella Charca gated subdivision in Nolanville is under the development of Casa Frente Development, Inc., for which Blankenship is listed as the president.

Blankenship could not be reached Thursday or Friday to comment.

The Killeen City Council at regular meeting Tuesday will also conduct a final vote concerning the regional water district’s proposal to end elections to its board of directors.

What is WCID-1?

Don’t be surprised if you haven’t heard of them, as the district has operated under the radar for years.

No contact information for board members is provided on the district’s website, and until recently, neither were meeting notices or agendas.

Questions directed to members through the administrative assistant are forwarded to general manager Ricky Garrett and largely go unanswered.

On Jan. 17, and again on Jan. 25, Garrett sent read receipts acknowledging questions sent from the Herald, but did not respond to questions..

WCID No. 1 is the largest of the Brazos River Authority’s 62 municipal water customers. The district contracts with the BRA for 62,509 acre-feet of water, drawing from Stillhouse Hollow and Belton lakes.

An acre-foot is a commonly used way to measure water volume. It is the amount of water needed to cover one acre (43,560 square feet) with one foot of water. One acre-foot is equal to 325,851 gallons of water.

Created in 1952, the district provides water and wastewater services to approximately 300,000 people in Bell and Coryell Counties. Among those served are the people of Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton and Copperas Cove. It also provides water to Fort Hood, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.

The district also owns and operates a 90 million-gallon-per day water treatment plant on Belton Lake and is currently building a 20 million-gallons-per-day plant at Stillhouse Hollow. Killeen will pay some $30 million of the $46.1 million plant, but won’t own it. The city passes the cost on to its residents and businesses water customers.

The district has three wastewater treatment plants with a total capacity of 30 million gallons per day. These help meet the waste treatment needs of Killeen and Fort Hood. It also owns and operates a newly-built compost facility in Killeen that produces 20,000 cubic yards of finished compost each year.

WCID POWERS

The district is a wholesale supplier of water to the entities it serves. WCID-1 collects wastewater, treats it, stores the clean water, and transports it back to its customers. Part of the cost of these operations is passed along to the consumer through the water rates.

According to Garrett, WCID-1 is governed mainly by two chapters of the Water Code. Here are some of the power water districts have under chapters 49 and 51 of the Texas Water Code:

  • Levy taxes, including applying separate taxes or liens to specific properties or areas
  • Issue and sell bonds
  • Lease property and irrigation systems to outside consumers
  • Sell surplus water to other consumers
  • Sell property without giving notice of intent
  • Adopt, change and rescind rules, including assessments and fees and conditions of water service
  • Finance, develop and maintain recreational facilities
  • Contract for or employ its own peace officers with power to make arrests
  • Enter any land to inspect, make surveys or perform tests
  • Exercise eminent domain in order to acquire by condemnation any land, easements or other property inside or outside the district’s boundaries, including cemeteries
  • Establish, operate, maintain and finance a fire department

Because water is so essential to daily life, water control entities such as the Brazos River Authority plan 50 years in the future to ensure that the state will have enough water.

Over the next 50 years, the state’s population is expected to more than double, and water supplies are projected to decrease by 18 percent, according to the BRA.

