Ellison High School senior Kalaya Hicks was nominated to attend the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts.
The congress is an honors-only program for high school students who are passionate about science, technology, engineering or mathematics, according to a news release.
The event will honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be scientists and technologists to stay true to their dream and, after the event, provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goals.
Hicks was nominated by Dr. John C. Mather, winner of the Nobel Prize in physics and science and the director of the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists, to represent the Eagles based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and passion for science and technology.
During the three-day Congress from June 31 to July 1, Hicks will join students from across the country for lectures from industry leaders, receive advice from deans of the world’s top tech universities and learn about the ever evolving future of the technology industry.
“Focused, bright and determined students like Kalaya Hicks are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her,” said Richard Rossi, executive director of the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists.
