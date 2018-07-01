UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: According to the State Fire Marshall's Office, initial investigation shows that the explosion was likely caused by "a construction related accident resulting in a natural gas explosion."
The fire marshall held a media conference at 10 a.m. today in Gatesville to share the statement, as well as state the investigation is still underway and likely will be for some time.
According to a press release issued by Gatesville Chief of Police Nathan Gohlke, the investigation "will continue until all victims and witnesses can be interviewed, which may take up to six months to complete.
"As far as an update on the remaining victims, two are still at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, three at San Antonio Military Medical Center in San Antonio, and four at Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin," he said in the release.
More information will be released as it is made available.
The Emergency Room at the Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville reopened this morning, five days after an explosion shook the community, killing two and injuring 14 others.
“We did a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. when we opened the ER this morning," hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said. "It was led by David Byrom, CMHS CEO."
The hospital has been closed following an explosion that occurred Tuesday afternoon. While the exact cause of the explosion has yet to be determined, natural gas is believed to have been involved.
Coryell Memorial CEO David Byrom said utilities throughout the hospital still need to be assessed before power is restored and the facility is operational again.
Officials said hospital recovery will be broken into phases, with a priority placed on restoring the emergency room.
Byrom said he anticipated Phase 1 to take nine days.
