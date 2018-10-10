The Killeen Construction Board of Appeals will hear Thursday a final update on 3101 Jason Cove Drive — the now-empty lot where three girls died in an early morning house fire in January.
The board will receive before and after photos of the condemned home that was demolished around two weeks ago, according to Killeen building official Earl Abbott.
Chasity Armstrong, 6, Ka’Liyah Armstrong, 5, and Tristan-Sarah Blakes, 3, all died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries after the fire ripped through their home at around 3:28 a.m. When fire officials arrived on scene, the home was consumed by flames.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended cooking stove, according to fire officials.
Investigators determined there were three adults and three children in the residence at or near the time of the fire. One female adult escaped through a window and sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
One adult male escaped through a window, sustained minor injuries, was treated and released on scene. The third adult left the structure at the time of the fire or just prior to it with no injuries reported.
The three children were found in their shared bedroom. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke declared the children dead between 1:30 and 1:40 p.m. the same day.
Killeen police did not say Wednesday whether a possible criminal investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
On July 26, the board moved to demolish the home, which had been previously condemned.
The board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Utility Collections Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
