The Copperas Cove City Council Tuesday is expected to approve a variety of purchases for emergency services.
Cove Council will consider approving the purchase of three 2017 Police Pursuit Interceptor (PPI) vehicles and a chassis replacement for one ambulance.
The 2018 Certificates of Obligation designated $123,000 for the purchase of three replacement vehicles for the Police Department’s Patrol Division. The total cost for the vehicles will be $86,240, per a city-recommended bid from Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford.
For the replacement chassis, funding is in accordance with the 2018-2022 Capital Outlay Plan, and was just recently appropriated for this expense in the amount of $105,000. City staff recommends Cove Council approve the purchase at a cost of $95,950.
Also on the agenda, in closed session, Cove Council will further discuss a business prospect referred to as “Project Glow.” Council members previously discussed Project Glow in last week’s council meeting, but did not discuss any details of the project in public.
Cove Council and legal personnel will also discuss the city’s agreement with the third-party water supplier, Fathom, in closed session.
The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Technology Center at 508 S. 2nd St.
