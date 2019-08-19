Splash bash 4.JPG

Shoemaker High School student Cedrick Lovely, 16, shoots the ball Saturday in the basketball area of the Killeen Family Aquatic Center at the Back 2 School Splash Bash.

 By Thaddeus Imerman | Herald staff writer

The Family Aquatics Center and Long Branch Pool in Killeen have new hours for the end of swim season. Both facilities are now closed weekdays and open weekends through Labor Day.

Special Labor Day Weekend hours are as follows:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.