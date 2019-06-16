The Killeen area is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
The current forecast predicts a 30% chance of rain for the area, rising to an 80% chance overnight. The majority of the rainfall, if it occurs, is expected to hit before 1 a.m. Monday. According to the forecast, between one and two inches of rain are possible.
After the high storm chances tonight, Monday's rain chances drop to 20% in the morning before giving way to partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Monday's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 93 degrees and a low of 74 degrees.
According to the forecast, the rest of the week is expected to be sunny and hot. Tuesday's temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 96 degrees and a low of 75 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday will see a high temperature of 99 degrees with a low of 78 degrees.
The temperature on Thursday could actually reach triple digits, with a forecast of 100 degrees during the day and 77 degrees at night.
Friday could also see 100-degree weather during the day with a low of 77 degrees at night.
