This is the last week of classes for schools in the area. Killeen Independent School District ends the school year with a two-hour early release Thursday.
Copperas Cove ISD finished their school year last Friday.
Belton ISD also wraps up their school year this week with an early release on Thursday. Belton ISD elementary schools will have an early release at noon, middle schools will have an early release at 1 p.m. and the high school will be early released at 1:35 p.m.
Middle school and high school students at Temple ISD had a 12:30 p.m. early release on Wednesday, but elementary did not. However, an early release to end the school year at 12:30 on Thursday includes everyone at Temple ISD.
Several high school graduations are scheduled in the days ahead:
Belton New Tech High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Belton High School will be at 7 p.m. May 30 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Florence High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, taking place at the Florence High School Stadium.
Killeen Early College High School will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Temple High School’s commencement will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Shoemaker High School’s graduation will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Harker Heights High School’s graduation will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Killeen High School’s will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Ellison High School’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Copperas Cove High School’s graduation took place at 2:30 p.m. May 25 at the Bell County Expo Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.