Rain this year has put construction of the $46.1 million Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant behind schedule, according to engineers.
Allen Woelke, of CDM Smith Engineering, presented an update to the board of directors of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District at its Wednesday meeting.
“I ask every time we have a construction meeting, and they always tell me it’s going according to schedule, but it’s probably a month or two behind at this point,” Woelke said.
WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said in January that substantial completion was set for Feb. 19, 2020, with a final completion date of May 19, 2020. At the time, rains had created the need for crews to be “continually pumping rainwater out of work areas.”
According to Woelke on Wednesday, final completion is now set for June 5, 2020, but it could take longer.
When completed, the plant will be the second serving the area. The district receives water from Belton Lake treated with a more than 60-year-old plant on the lake.
In 2013, the city of Killeen said population growth estimates put it in danger of exceeding water usage limits established by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and talks began on building an additional plant.
The city council voted unanimously in favor of the district constructing the new facility in October 2013, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake was chosen as the site of the project to reflect the direction of Killeen’s growth to the south. The plant will help supply drinking water to the planned 3,750-home Turnbo Ranch subdivision overseen by local developer Bruce Whitis, an agreement approved by the city in 2013.
According to the district, the amount of water the district now can pump to its customers is 32 million gallons a day. The new plant will bring the total capacity to 42 million gallons per day for its customers, which include Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove, Belton and Nolanville.
Customers currently use an average total of 30 million gallons a day, according to Garrett.
In order to pay for the construction, the district began issuing debt in 2014 following agreements with area cities and others purchasing water to help pay back the principal and interest of the bonds.
Killeen and its ratepayers will be responsible for covering about 50 percent of the debt issued for the plant, which will be paid off through 2037.
