Biz event

Small business owners listen to Kayren McCarty at the Entrepreneurial Business Seminar hosted by the Central Texas Business Resource Center Thursday at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Killeen. Around 70 people were registered for the event, according to event organizer Alysia Perkins. At the event, 10 presenters gave classes about different aspects of business, such as marketing, income generation, bookkeeping and taxes, and state sales taxes.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Ten presenters gave classes to small business owners at an entrepreneurial workshop Thursday. The classes ranged from marketing, to business operations, to bookkeeping and taxes. About 70 people attended the event.

