The tenth anniversary edition of the Epically Geeky Expo (EGX) at Central Texas College got underway Friday with costumed characters and other attendees more interested in finding some relief from the evening heat than gathering outside for a cosplay ball.
The ball, scheduled for an area outside the Mayborn Science Theater, had about a dozen or so people at the scheduled 6:30 p.m. start time.
Most everyone else was wandering the halls of the building, checking out the various panels and gaming events and trying to stay cool.
“It’s fairly typical,” said one person dressed up as Zelda from the “Legend of Zelda.” “Things usually pick up on Saturday.”
Barbara Merlo agreed with that assessment. The Central Texas College marketing director and EGX committee member expected more people to stream in as the night went on, and hoped they would take part in the ball, a new event this year.
Merlo said about 1,500 people usually attend the festival over the course of three days, with about 1,000 paid admissions for the event.
The festival was forced to change its name from “Geek Fest” to “Epically Geeky Expo” after someone copyrighted the original name.
But Merlo said the festival is always evolving, and she hopes some of the new offerings this year will get a lot of attention.
“We created a little bit of a maker space, which is kind of the direction we want to move in,” Merlo said. “It’s always been an active participation event, but I don’t think that comes across as much as we would like it to, so we’re going to expand on the maker space idea, so people can actually come here and learn to create things.”
Early panels on Friday included a question and answer session on how to prep for cosplay contests. The leaders of the panel, who were in costume as characters Cosmic Empress and Nemesis, were fielding questions from eager cosplayers several minutes before the scheduled start time.
“They want to see whether you are into the character or not,” said Cosmic Empress, who like many of the costumed attendees, did not want to reveal her real name. “(Judges) want to see clean finishes ... straight seams. How you sanded that weapon or shield or whatever it is that you’re doing.”
“Don’t be over ambitious,” advised Nemesis when asked what tips she would give aspiring cosplayers. “The judges are looking for perfection, for who made it the best. If you’re over ambitious, you’re going to make mistakes.”
Many of those wandering the halls waiting for the sun to go down weren’t trying for perfection, but just wanted to represent their favorite characters, whether it was Nintendo legend Mario or characters from the video game Halo. They also like to see what other people are dressed as.
“The artists in artist alley are a big part of it,” said a woman dressed as Link from “Legend of Zelda, “but yeah, costumes are pretty good.”
Merlo said the volunteers and committee members like the fact that EGX provides a safe haven for a community that enjoys letting their geekiness out.
“The people become a community when they come here,” Merlo said. “They meet new friends and they really connect with people that have similar interests.”
The expo will continue today from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Events including gaming tournaments, costume contests, panels and film screenings.
Sunday, EGX runs from 12 to 6 p.m. with similar events, activities and screenings.
One day wristbands are available at the door today for $20. Wristbands on Sunday will be $15.
A complete list of events is available online at egx.ctcd.edu.
