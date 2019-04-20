Foster Love Bell County is holding Foster Fest from 10 a.m. to noon on April 27 for families with foster children.
This celebration will include free food, games, crafts, haircuts, prizes, resources and more, according to a news release from Foster Love Bell County.
For location information, please contact your child placing agency, caseworker or email Foster Love Bell County at admin@fosterlovebellcounty.org. Because a lot of foster children will be there, organizers are not disclosing the location publicly.
“The purpose behind Foster Fest is to host a fun, free event for Bell County foster and kinship families. It’s an effort for them to feel loved, supported and provide an opportunity for them to get to know one another, as well as learn about local resources that could benefit the children in their care,” said Candace Cartwright, founder of Foster Love Bell County.
On top of Foster Fest, Foster Love Bell County is wrapping up its latest “You’ve Been Loved” campaign.
This campaign is stretched throughout the month of April and includes moving Foster Love signs to a new yard each evening. The purpose of the campaign is to spread awareness of Foster Love, foster children and raise money for supplies and needs of foster children in Bell County.
Foster Love Bell County exists to raise awareness and mobilize the community to care for those in the child welfare system. Through the April 27 event, Foster Love anticipates connecting foster children through fun activities and games and allowing foster parents and anyone else involved in the process to connect, network and receive the necessary resources, according to the organization.
For more information, contact Candance Cartwright at admin@fosterlovebellcounty.org.
