Area residents came together to celebrate the second annual Taste of Africa at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The event showcased the brilliance of African culture through a film premiere, face painting, African food, and vendors selling traditional-style African clothing, bags, dolls, jewelry, art pieces, head dresses, all-natural products, books and more. Different African countries were represented at the event, such as Senegal, Ethiopia and Kenya.
The public watched the premiere of the film, “Natural Hair,” a film that encourages discussion of African American issues like socialization, discrimination, and acceptance.
The film touched on current conflicts African-Americans have with their aesthetic — primarily through the study of the appearance of their natural hair — and how it affected their daily interactions with others not of African descent and those who were.
The film provided interviews with professionals, comments from African-Americans, news clips and historical accounts.
Other presentations and performances included offerings from the Songhai Bamboo Roots Association; Wrapping in God’s Love Boutique; Grupo Folklorico Estella de Panama; Alioune Guisse, a musician from Senegal; Guaili de Boriken; Solomon Fuji; a Brazilian Capoeira exhibition; Elvie Schooley; Alioune Guisse; Gidi Agbeko and more.
The event was sponsored by the Killeen Arts Commission and the Intelligent Minds Proving and Applying Commitment (IMPAC) outreach organization, a nonprofit dedicated to youth development and education. All of the proceeds were given to IMPAC to help the organization continue to help at-risk youth.
Visit the IMPAC Facebook page for news on next year’s Taste of Africa.
