An event being called “City of Killeen Community Triage,” consisting of approximately 20 vendors, will be offering services to the homeless, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, at Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 East Ave. E.
The services to be provided will range from haircuts, hot meals, and dental checks, to aiding with veterans services, housing and transportation.
“It’s an opportunity to donate time, items, and services while delivering them to the populations they are trying to reach,” said Kyle Moore, 34, a Killeen police officer who works directly with the homeless. “The triage will be a streamlined one-stop shop to reach the homeless population we don’t usually see.”
The Killeen community is planning to host similar events to help the homeless every three months, from this point forward, in different locations, officials said.
“Some of the homeless have traveled all the way to Temple for services, and they don’t have to do that,” Moore said. “We also plan to have hygiene bags, music and a raffle for items people have donated to the community”
A 2018 Central Texas Homeless Coalition survey found a homeless population of 325 individuals residing in Bell County and the number is increasing, according to officials.
“We want to bridge the gap to address homelessness, so they can overcome their challenges in accessing community services,” said Ebony Jackson, 43, deputy director of the Bell County Indigent Health Care Program. “We expect to be providing medically necessary health care to as many as 140 individuals.”
For more information on Saturday’s event, call 254-423-7553 or 254-618-4144.
