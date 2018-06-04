School is officially out for summer vacation and there will be several daytime activities geared toward local youth throughout the week.
Residents of all ages can also enjoy upcoming free concert nights. There will also be community events and cultural festivities next weekend, including a Women Veterans Day Symposium and Texas History Days.
MONDAY
The Harris Community Center, North Alexander Street, Belton, will host a Lego Robotics camp from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp is for children in third grade and above to learn how to create working robots.
TUESDAY
Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive, Belton, will host a “10 Movies for $10” screening series, beginning with the “Lego Batman Movie” at 10 a.m. Movies will run for 10 weeks and feature different films every Tuesday and Thursday. Admission is $1 per person or attendees can purchase a stamp card for $5 during the first two weeks of the series that is good for admission to 10 films.
WEDNESDAY
The Eula Hunt Beck Florence Public Library, 207 East Main Street, Florence, will host Silly Sparkles Super Silly Show from 2 to 3 p.m. The event is open to all ages, including parents, and will include puppets and magic. The library will host different events for children every Wednesday afternoon during June.
THURSDAY
The Magik Theater will perform “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 North Fourth St., Building B. Admission is free with a library card or summer reading log.
Schoepf’s Old Time Pit BBQ, 702 East Central Ave., Belton, will host a performance by Sam Riggs, with opener Holly Tucker, from 7 to 10 p.m. as part of a free Texas music series. The last concert of the series will be June 14.
FRIDAY
Scott & White Health Plan will continue its 20th “Hot Summer Sounds” free concert series with a performance by Voodoo & the Moonshine Band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Miller Park, 1919 North First St., Temple.
I Am a Texan will host Texas History Days at various locations throughout Salado. Events will include musical acts, vendors, workshops, book signings, educational presentations, history lessons, homemade ice cream competitions, bike tours and more. Go to texashistorysalado.com for event schedule.
The Eneli Foundation, in conjunction with numerous sponsors, will host the second annual Intelligent and Talented “IT” Girls Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The day will feature speakers, leadership and empowering activities, concluding in an ice cream social and dance. For more information, go to www.iandtgirls.org.
SATURDAY
Camouflaged Sisters will host a Women Veterans Day Symposium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2704 OW Curry Drive, Killeen. The free community event is an opportunity for attendees to join in discussion about better serving female veterans. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Seating in limited and registration is required. For more information or to RSVP, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/women-veterans-day-symposium-killeen-tickets-44785094423?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse#tickets.
Killeen will host a free home chemical collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Residents can safely dispose of household chemicals. A complete list of accepted and prohibited materials along with other useful information is available at www.killeentexas.gov/hhw.
The Exchange Club of Gatesville will host the Fire Ant Bicycle Tour from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gatesville Civic Center, 301 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville. The routes are about 10, 32, 50 miles, and 100 K on paved country roads. For more information or to register online, go to http://gates.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?page_id=22&club_id=744960&module_id=96763
SUNDAY
A celebration to honor the 120th Philippine Independence Day will be at 11 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at 3501 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, behind the Philippine Food Store. The event will feature vendors, entertainment, crafts shopping, and authentic Filipino cuisine for sampling, as well as dance and music performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.