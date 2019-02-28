This weekend, there are a number of events for families and individuals to plug into their communities. Visit a fundraiser, volunteer to clean up the local waterways, celebrate reading with local families, or meet local law enforcement. Read on for all that and more in this list.
Festivals, Events
The nonprofit Educated Angels is hosting its Read Across America event from 5 to 8 p.m. March 1 at Lions Club Park, 1700-B Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. There will be crafts, games, story time, and pictures with Dr. Seuss characters to celebrate the author’s birthday and is free and open to all.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club is hosting its 33rd annual Wild West Night from 7 to 10 p.m. March 1 at Club Hood, Building 5764, 24th St., Fort Hood. Tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance at www.squareup.com/store/fort-hood-spouses-club/.
Keep Killeen Beautiful is hosting the Texas Waterway Clean Up from 8 to 11 a.m. March 2 starting at the Walmart parking lot, 1400 Lowes Blvd., Killeen. Equipment will be provided to volunteers.
Spark of Life Kitten Foster and Rescue is hosting a Kitty Adoption Day from noon to 5 p.m. March 2 at the Tractor Supply Co., 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, 315 Pecan St., is hosting a fundraising event March 2. A box sale, where everything inside the box is $5, will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; the barbecue lunch will be from 1 to 3 p.m.; and the auction is from 3 to 11:30 p.m.
The Lone Star Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Single-day tickets are $7 each and a two-day pass is $10 for visitors 18 and up.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Public Library is hosting Cat in the Hat Story Time from 11 a.m. to noon March 2 at Barnes & Noble, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.
The Hats Off to Reading event and costume contest to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday will be from noon to 2 p.m. March 2 at the Clear Creek Exchange, Building 4250, Clear Creek Blvd., Fort Hood.
The Garden Bros. Circus will be at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, for shows at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. For more information, go to www.GardenBrosCircus.com or call 1-888-620-8939.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from now through May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to 8 years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from now- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children 8 years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to 5 years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Coffee with a Cop, where the community is invited to meet and chat with members of local law enforcement, will be from 6:30 to 8 a.m. March 1 at Arusha Coffee Co., 126 N. East St., Belton.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights.Water and coffee will be provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by the Tyler Stuckey band from 7 to 9 p.m. March 2 and Anna Larson from 3 to 5 p.m. March 3.
Blends Wine Bar is hosting live music by Horace Willis, Charity Gaines, and DJ Fly Guy to celebrate Blends’ second anniversary party from 7 p.m. to midnight March 1. $10 cover, 21 and up only. The Brothers Wayfare will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. March 2. $5 cover. Also catch Karaoke Saturdays with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sunday Funday from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Branded Heart from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 1 and 35 South from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 2. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting live music by T-Bone Stearns from 7 to 11 p.m. March 1 and Cami Maki from 8 p.m. to midnight March 2.Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive is opening its newest show, “Steel Magnolias,” this weekend and next. March 1, 2, 8 and 9 shows will be at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees on March 3 and 10 is at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for kids; $18 for students, military, and seniors; and $20 for adults, and can be purchased at www.vlakilleen.org.
The UMHB Jazz Ensemble Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at Baugh Performance Hall in the UMHB Frank & Sue Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St., Belton. Admission is free to this show featuring Latin, funk, and swing music.
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February to November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations,” on display until March 3. The exhibit features illustrations from award-winning children’s book illustrators from well-known titles like, “Where the Wild Things Are,” “The Polar Express,” and “Jumanji.” Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. This month’s theme is “Transportation Day” and is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Friday and Saturday. DJ Sauce will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 1. No cover.GrupoDJ Grito will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 2. No cover. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.