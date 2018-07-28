Exclusive: Booming veteran tax exemption crippling area governments
On June 19, 2009, then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry signed a bill that was a sweeping win for both sides of the aisle at the 81st Texas Legislature in Austin.
House Bill 3613, which eliminated homestead property taxes for veterans with a 100 percent disability rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, was unanimously approved by the Texas House and Senate before reaching the governor’s desk. In 2011, the Legislature passed an equally successful bill extending that exemption to the spouses of 100 percent disabled veterans.
When the initial exemption went live in fiscal 2010, the effect was minor. Within a couple years, it developed into a major issue for governments surrounding Fort Hood, the most-populous military installation in Texas and a draw for veterans exiting the Army.
“Every bill starts as a good idea and then goes south from there,” said John Fisher, a Bell County commissioner whose district covers Killeen — ground zero of Bell County’s exemption explosion.
According to county figures, the number of Bell County properties free from taxation under the 100 percent disabled veteran homestead exemption has jumped from 771 parcels in 2009 to 7,403 in 2018 — a tenfold increase in nine years.
With the rise in exempt properties has been a corresponding increase in land off limits for taxation — the lifeblood of Texas cities and counties. In 2009, $87.3 million in Bell County land value was marked untouchable. In 2018, that figure boomed to $1.27 billion.
For Fort Hood-area cities, the effect has been crippling.
In already struggling Killeen, constricted revenue has led to axed community services and the loss of public safety positions in the city’s current budget. In Harker Heights, Killeen’s smaller neighbor to the east, the lost revenue is smaller but the proportional effect larger, raising fears of a financial crisis.
For the average resident, the skyrocketing exemptions could spell tax increases or public safety cuts as cities and counties whisper about unpopular solutions.
To tackle the problem, cities are seeking ears where the exemption was born — Austin. With the 86th Legislature opening in January, advocates are looking for a joint solution to stop the bleeding.
Exemptions increase
While Killeen has been hard hit by the 100 percent disabled veteran property tax exemption, it has had financial issues of a different kind, including a history of deficit spending that helped deplete its operational reserves.
“This deficit spending in the General Fund began in (fiscal year) 2008 and continued through (fiscal year) 2016,” according to an outside management audit in 2017.
Now, Killeen, which has long touted itself as the home of Fort Hood and a veteran-friendly community, is facing an existential crisis as the city with the largest cut of disabled veteran exemptions in Bell County.
In 2018, the city will have 4,297 homesteads exempt for 100 percent disabled veterans and their spouses. That land represents $634.6 million in exempt value — or roughly 10.8 percent of the city’s total property tax base.
The city expects to lose $4.76 million in tax revenue from the 100 percent exemption alone in fiscal 2019, before accounting for state aid the city receives.
With 10 percent of its tax base off limits, the city has had to get creative with its operating budget.
In its most recent spending plan, the Killeen City Council sliced away some low-hanging fruit, including open hours at public gyms and community centers and other minor expenditures. More difficult to stomach was the elimination of 22 vacant commissioned officer positions with the Killeen Police Department and the continued underfunding of the city’s growing street maintenance needs.
“Stated simply, the city is servicing more residents without more money so there is more demand for services and less money to pay for them,” said Hilary Shine, Killeen’s director of communications.
With disabled veteran property exemptions accounted for — including older exemptions for veterans with a disability rating less than 100 percent — Shine said the city is scheduled to lose around $5.3 million in fiscal 2019 before aid is factored in.
That figure is around 20 times the state average for cities, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, and nearly 10 times the dollar figure for the city of Houston, which has a population more than five times greater than Killeen’s.
The quick escalation of exemptions added to Killeen’s spending woes from fiscal 2011, when the city’s deficit budgeting policies led to the steady drawing down of operational fund reserves. That policy reached a head in June 2016, when the preliminary budget showed an $8 million shortfall in operational revenues.
But the concerns aren’t limited to Bell County.
In Copperas Cove, the city’s tax base will have $106.8 million in value exempt due to the 100 percent exemption — or 6.7 percent of the base. The expected loss of revenue is more than $1,042,874.
“The City of Copperas Cove has been consistent in stating that the exemptions are well deserved to 100% disabled veterans, but the state authorized the 100% property tax exemption without concern that it would disproportionately impact cities such as Copperas Cove.” interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah said in an email. “The City has only requested the state legislature provide some type of assistance due to the disproportionate impact.”
State relief?
Killeen and Cove, unlike some of their neighbors, do receive some relief from the state specifically targeted at the 100 percent exemption.
In 2015, the Texas Legislature passed a bill offering disproportionate impact aid for cities and counties that directly border the Fort Hood installation. Killeen’s expected aid is $1,216,494 for fiscal 2019, and Cove’s is $307,519.
But according to the language of the law, the actual reimbursement was not designed to keep up with exponential growth in the exemptions — and cities like Harker Heights and Nolanville, which are similarly impacted, receive no aid because their city limits are not adjacent to Fort Hood.
“Harker Heights is hurting big time,” Fisher said.
Bell County is one of five entities alongside Coryell County, Gatesville, Copperas Cove and Killeen that qualifies for aid and is scheduled to receive $1.5 million from the state in fiscal 2019.
Fisher said it’s not enough.
“When we get the money back from the state, that reduces our tax impact by about a penny,” Fisher said. “Obviously we love our veterans, and we love the fact our veterans are compensated, but (this exemption) unfairly affects communities that have a veteran presence.”
The county is expecting to lose $5,714,003 in tax revenue in fiscal 2019 before factoring in state aid.
In Heights, the city’s 1,146 exempt homesteads represent nearly $247 million in value — or around 13 percent of the city’s total tax base, proportionally higher than the impact on Killeen.
But unlike Killeen, there is no help coming from the state. City Manager David Mitchell said the city will lose nearly $1.5 million from the 100 percent exemption in fiscal 2019 — a 40 percent increase from 2017.
If the exemptions continue to grow, it could spell disaster for the city budget in coming years.
“This year is scary,” Mitchell said. “At some point, it’s going to have a drastic impact on our ability to serve.”
Mitchell said personnel will likely be the first area hit if the exemptions continue to grow exponentially, meaning the city could have a difficult time continuing to hire and retain public safety employees.
“The challenge for us is if you have a growing city, how do you continue to grow your public safety?” Mitchell said. “How do I get more police and firefighters out there? That’s what’s scary to me is we have a vibrant city, and we don’t have the revenue to reflect that.”
Austin hopes
The most expedient answer to the crippling effect of the exemption will be changing hearts and minds in Austin.
In the 85th Legislature in 2017, bills sponsored by Texas House District 54 Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, and District 55 Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, to expand the scope of state aid to local communities received scattered support in a contentious legislative session consumed by battles over so-called “sanctuary cities” and the “bathroom bill.”
Cosper could not be reached for comment last week.
With Cosper leaving his post — and an influential seat on the House Appropriations Committee — after a surprising loss in a May 22 runoff for the GOP nomination, his successor could be tasked with picking up the ball and running if he is elected in November.
Dr. Brad Buckley, a Salado veterinarian who practices in Killeen, said Wednesday he would call for an expansion of the number of cities included under the disproportionate impact aid program and hopefully seek a dollar-for-dollar match for cities increasingly affected by the exemption.
“I have had the opportunity to meet personally with many of my potential future colleagues and have had very productive discussions with them concerning this issue,” Buckley said in an email. “My impression is that they understand that the benefit is granted by the State of Texas, and yet remains underfunded or unfunded.”
Buckley will face lightly-funded Democrat Kathy Richerson, of Bell County, in the November general election for the House 54 seat.
“Our veterans are a wonderful asset to our state, and we welcome them to retire in our communities, bring their varied talents, skills, and leadership with them, and help us create a strong Texas economy,” Buckley said. “Current legislators understand the unintended consequence of the benefit, and most agree that our disproportionately impacted communities need assistance from the state.”
Richerson could not be reached for comment.
Local arguments
Hilary Shine told the Herald that Killeen is gearing up for the next Legislature with its sales pitch for state legislators.
Killeen pays an Austin lobbying firm, the Schlueter Group, $100,000 per year for its lobbying efforts. She said the Killeen City Council would draft its “legislative principles” document for the firm in the fall.
“Work continues on educating current and future legislators on the issue,” she said in an email. “Our case is compelling, but it will take a regional push from affected entities and the many Legislators who represent us to get the attention of the full Legislature.”
According to Hilary Shine, the city is working to distill its message so legislators can understand the fiscal effect of the exemption.
“Killeen’s argument is that the State of Texas must look at the disproportionate impact of veterans exemptions in our area, recognize that it is an unsustainable situation and commit to finding a financial solution that more equitably shares the honor of supporting these exemptions across the state,” she said.
Mitchell said Harker Heights does not have a hired lobbyist in Austin, but city officials have been working with area legislators, including Texas District 24 Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, to tackle the problem in the coming session.
“The original legislation was very well intended, but it left a big loophole — and the city most impacted by it receives nothing from the state,” Mitchell said. “The big thing we’re trying to do is educate legislators, and we’re going to get after that again this session.”
Fisher said Bell County is part of two lobbying groups in Austin working to educate state legislators on the exemption’s effect on the county and said the groups have been blanketing the Capitol with information.
“I will chance to say there is not a single legislator that does not understand or has not been lobbied to understand the impact of what is happening with this exemption,” Fisher said.
But with so many ideological battles raging in Austin, Fisher was less secure in his hopes for meaningful measures from the state on the exemption and other “unfunded mandates,” which provide little or no funding for state-required programs.
“It’s going to be a tough solution — once the horse is out of the barn, it’s hard to trot that back without suffering a lot of political fallout,” Fisher said. “We’re in the strangest times we’ve ever been. I would like to be cautiously optimistic that enough of them understand the issues that we can get down to business and be serious solving some of these problems.”
