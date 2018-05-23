Central Texans might want to break out the sun hats and sunscreen for the holiday weekend: It’s going to be a hot one, a National Weather Service meteorologist said on Wednesday.
“It’s going to be hot and dry, which is good for people wanting to hit the lake this weekend,” said Mark Fox, NWS meteorologist. “With a holiday weekend a lot of people are going to be outdoors, but keep in mind the weather is going to feel more like Labor Day than Memorial Day.”
Temperatures Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to soar to 98 degrees but it could feel more like 100 degrees, he said.
“It’s well above normal, not typical weather for this time of year,” Fox said.
Fox said a high pressure pattern that usually sets up in late June and early July will be arriving a little early this year. High pressure systems generally equate to hot and dry conditions.
With the official start of Atlantic hurricane season right around the corner on June 1, moisture is starting to stir in the Gulf of Mexico. “It should leave Central Texas alone for now,” Fox said.
“We’re not expecting rain, so get out and enjoy yourself but drink lots of water and listen to your body,” Fox said. “If you start to feel overheated, listen to your body because heat could be a problem.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends drinking at least 8 ounces of water for every 20 minutes of moderate activity in the heat.
