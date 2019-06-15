The average price for a gallon of gas last week in the Killeen-Fort Hood-Temple area was $2.37, which was 5 cents cheaper than last week and 32 cents cheaper than a year ago, according to AAA.
In Killeen on Saturday, the cheapest price for gas was $2.21 at Walmart, 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop & Oak Valley Drive, according to gasbuddy.com The most expensive gas was $2.29 at Cefco, 1887 WS Young N & E Rancier Ave.
In Harker Heights, the cheapest price for gas was $2.18 at Sam’s Club, 600 W Central Texas Expy & Memory Ln. The most expensive gas was $2.47 at Texaco, 1000 Indian Trail and Verna Lee Blvd.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest price for gas was $2.25 at Murphy USA, 2712 E US-190 near Gibson St. The most expensive gas was $2.49 at Texaco, 2202 W. U.S. Highway 190 and Big Divide Road.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 4 cents less than a week ago and is 32 cents less per gallon compared to this time last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.64 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.22 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.72, according AAA.
“As long as supply keeps pace with demand and crude oil prices remain low, Texans will continue to see savings at the gas pump this summer,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Regional gasoline stock inventories are at the largest level on record for early June.”
