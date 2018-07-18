UPDATE at 11:12 a.m.:
People will continue to see plumes of smoke on Wednesday in the Fort Hood area coming from a grass fire burning on a gun range on post, an official said on Wednesday.
Four firefighters in two wild land firefighting vehicles are making sure the fire, which already has burned 150-200 acres, does not spread past firebreaks, said Tyler Broadway, Fort Hood public information officer.
Eighty percent of the fire was contained as of Wednesday morning, and it has “gone down considerably in size,” he said. “It could change due to weather conditions like temperature, humidity and winds.”
Fort Hood fire officials “responded to a grass fire near Fort Hood's Cowhouse Machine Gun Range on the inside perimeter of the impact area at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,” according to Fort Hood officials in a news release on Wednesday. “Because of the fire's location, fire crews remained in the area but only to observe the fire overnight. They did not enter the impact area for safety reasons.”
Officials said no people or structures are endangered.
“Fire crews will continue to monitor the fire throughout the day to ensure it continues to burn only in the impact area,” he said. “Residents will continue to see large plumes of smoke from the fire until it burns itself out.”
Fort Hood has not requested mutual aid from any other departments.
Some Killeen residents might have noticed smoke coming from the Fort Hood training range since Tuesday evening, and officials are expecting it to continue today.
“Yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), a massive wildfire erupted on the training range, sending a giant plume of smoke skyward,” according to Fort Hood Fire and Emergency Services on its Facebook page on Wednesday. “Crews assessed the fire last night and determined that due to the location, no offensive suppression or containment efforts could be made.”
Fire crews are on scene attempting to contain the blaze, but people can “expect the same smoke plume to be visible throughout the afternoon and evening,” according to the post.
The Herald is working to find out the latest and this story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.