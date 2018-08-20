The vibrant hues of a bounce house dancing in the breeze contrasted with the stoic Express Emergency Room building in Harker Heights on Sunday afternoon as children played inside.
Families from throughout the Bell County region gathered for the ER’s Back-to-School Bash, celebrating the final hurrah of summer while preparing for the upcoming start of the academic year this week.
“We wanted to do something for the kids right before school and give back to the community,” said Charlotte Cassell, facility administrator for the Heights location of Express ER.
Cassell said this was the first time Express ER had organized the event, but that it likely wouldn’t be the last.
“We had it at all the locations today,” Cassell said of Express ER’s five locations throughout Texas, including Waco, Temple and Harker Heights.
Beyond children’s games and activities, the bash also featured a school supply drive, a teacher gift basket raffle and backpack giveaways, as well as tables manned by local businesses like Smile Doctors Braces.
“We are out here for the Back-to-School Bash doing spin wheels and giveaways,” said Miranda Sanchez, a Smile Doctors representative.
The company’s table featured a large wheel that attendees could spin to win various prizes, as well as free water bottles.
The staff was also on hand to play games like Cornhole with the children as well as to provide free education to families about dental health.
“We are able to have a good time with the kids before they go back to school while giving the community info about oral hygiene,” said Itaja Stover, a Smile Doctors staff member.
Stover said Smile Doctors also gives complimentary consultations to those who visit the business.
Attendees at the Back-to-School Bash were also able to try cuisine from food truck vendors like Kona Ice Texas and Texas Gyros.
Catherine Massey and her son, Colin, 4, cooled off with some frozen treats in the shade during the event.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend the Sunday,” Massey said. “We are just enjoying the day.”
Colin said he was excited for his upcoming first day of preschool.
Districts start dates
The first day of school has arrived for many districts within the Central Texas corridor. Copperas Cove Independent School District classes started Wednesday and Lampasas ISD started Thurday.
Belton ISD, Florence ISD and Gatesville ISD begin today,
The Killeen school district and Salado ISD start classes Aug. 27.
