HARKER HEIGHTS — While many were out enjoying their weekend, some braved the scorching heat on Saturday to participate in the local blood drive hosted by Express ER in Harker Heights.
“Today, our goal is to have at least 15 people give blood,” said Sharon Roye, head collection specialists on site. “However, if we can get more it will be better because that means we will have more blood and that’s always a good thing.”
When someone gives blood, they are screened and then the blood is taken and placed on ice. Then it is brought to the lab for testing then it is shipped off to the local hospitals who need that particular blood type. The usual amount of blood that is drawn from those giving blood is one pint.
The blood drive is geared to help save the lives of service members and their families and all those who need blood in and around the Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove communities.
Carter Bloodcare was in charge of taking and collecting the blood. Those that were willing to give blood would not leave empty handed as donors gave them a shirt, a discount for a distillery tour and a commemorative bourbon glass.
“I give blood religiously and I was on my way to Walmart and saw the bus and decided to stop by,” said Riley Peauvler. “Giving blood saves lives. I will be the one to encourage people to give blood.”
The blood drive lasted four hours.
“As a prior service member, I know how important it is to give blood,” said Brandon Cook. “With my condition where I have a lot of iron in my blood, I can give a lot, so most times I give over the one-pint recommendation.”
After blood donors give blood they were welcomed to participate in fun activities set up by Express ER representative.
“Next weekend there will be a blood drive in Temple,” said Charlotte Cassell, facility administrator for Express ER. “We typically have these blood drives every couple of months.”
For more information on giving blood, you can log onto CaterBloodCare.org and see how you can help.
