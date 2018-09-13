For two days last week, the Killeen Animal Shelter hosted a free adoption event with extended hours in hopes of drawing in more families who were looking to take home a new pet. And because of a positive public response, the shelter plans to remain open until 7 p.m. Thursdays only for the next few weeks, to see if the extra time continues to result in an increase in adoptions. No set end date was provided.
While adoptions are normally only available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, on Sept. 6 and 7, adoptions were available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to animal control Officer Savannah Greenwell, five pets were adopted during the extra hours, resulting in a total of 33 animals being adopted on both Thursday and Friday.
“The decision has not yet been made as to whether or not this will be permanent,” Greenwell said. “We will be measuring the response from the public by keeping track of the number of visitors and adoptions to see if the extended hours are warranted.”
