Fisher House

Extraco of Killeen's Financial Center Manager Audra Allen presents a check to Candice Ualesi, operations assistant at Fisher House Fort Hood in this 2017 Herald file photo. 

 File photo

Extraco Banks will host a fundraiser for the Fisher House Foundation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Killeen branch at 1002 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

Funds raised during the event with help offset costs for food, personal items and other expenses for guests who stay at the Fort Hood Fisher House.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

Staff reporter Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.