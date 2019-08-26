F-16

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 457th Fighter Squadron, a U.S. Air Force Reserve unit based in Fort Worth, Texas, provides simulated close air support for a 1st Cavalry Division unit training for a company-level certification on Fort Hood on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

 By David A. Bryant | Herald

UPDATE: Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

U.S. Air Force Reserve F-16 Fighting Falcons provided simulated close air support Monday for a U.S. Army company-level combined arms live fire exercise on Fort Hood.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.