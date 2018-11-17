Although a $1.6 million street maintenance fee received a boost from the Killeen City Council on Tuesday, there are still weeks of deliberation left — and opportunities for council members to strengthen or weaken the initiative.
On Tuesday, the council moved to draft a “street maintenance fee” that would drum up $1.6 million per year through resident and commercial water bills. The idea behind the fee would be to require homes, businesses, schools and churches to pay for their proportionate impact on the city’s roadways.
Killeen City Manager Ron Olson on Thursday called the fee the only solution for road repairs in which “everyone is paying their fair share.”
The council’s 4-2 consensus, with Councilman Gregory Johnson absent, revealed a council that has been pressured by resident pushback and possible political ramifications as two council members directly addressed threats they would be voted out of office if they approved the fee.
With possibly more than a month to go before a final decision, council members will likely face even more scrutiny as residents ask for an immediate solution to the city’s deteriorating roads — and one that doesn’t add to their fee and tax burden.
Here are some of unanswered questions on the fee and what changes are still in play.
City direction
After the council’s motion Tuesday, the burden has now shifted to the city to draft an ordinance for council approval — but City Manager Ron Olson said the council will still have final say on the fee’s finer details.
On Thursday, Olson applauded the council’s decisiveness on the fee despite the possibility of political repercussions when four district council members face re-election in May.
“There is never a good time to do this,” Olson said. “We are simply going to put the facts in front the council, and they’re going to have to measure the political impacts of their decisions.”
Olson said the $1.6 million the council is set to approve will bring the street maintenance funding to a level recommended by a 2015 road study from TransMap, and would begin to address “backlogged” maintenance from years of underfunding.
“It won’t be done in the first year, but getting (the funding) at this level will address the backlog,” Olson said.
What the fee won’t do is alleviate any burden on the city’s general fund, which is funded by property tax revenue and feeling the strain from the growth of the state-mandated 100 percent disabled veteran tax exemption that will strip around $4.5 million from the budget this fiscal year.
Although the council will have the final vote — which Olson said could take place after the new year — there are still undetermined details, including how often the council will review the fee, whether the fee could be adjusted to gather more funds at a later date, and whether the city would offer select exemptions to paying the fee.
Among the central concerns are transparency and regular review, the degrees of which Olson said would be largely decided by council. Olson said the intent as of now is to create a “special revenue fund” for the fee, which would clearly track what money is coming in and how the funding is being used.
According to Olson, road repair projects would be prioritized on a “worst-first” basis.
Council motion
The council’s motion Tuesday came after rounds of comments in which council members publicly agonized over the decision to place a new fee onto residents.
The council moved 4-2 to pursue a fee that would bring in $1.6 million per year, far below the high-end estimate of $6.2 million the city proposed. The fees will be placed on water bills.
The fee will add $1.71 to a single-family home’s monthly water bill, pending final calculations, city officials said.
The goal of the fee, according to the city, would be for developments to pay for their proportionate impact on city roads, with supermarkets and high-traffic businesses paying proportionately more than a single home.
Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick and council members Shirley Fleming, Hugh “Butch” Menking and Juan Rivera voted to move ahead with the fee’s implementation, arguing an immediate solution needs to be made to address the city’s crumbing road infrastructure.
“If we are going to go through the pain, get it over with and move on,” Menking said Tuesday. “The continual ‘let’s not decide now’ is what pushed us to where we are.”
Rivera and Kilpatrick both offered fiery comments against emails and calls they said they received, threatening to vote them out of office if they approved the fee.
“If you want to vote against me because I did the right thing, then vote against me,” Rivera said. “I’ll be here.”
Council members Debbie Nash-King and Steve Harris were in opposition to the vote, with Nash-King proposing the council postpone the decision to an undetermined date at the urging of citizens.
“I understand the concerns but we have residents that have spoken loudly,” Nash-King said. “The residents just don’t want it.”
Nash-King, Fleming, Kilpatrick and Harris are up for re-election in May.
Other options?
Before his no vote, Harris said he favored pushing for a property tax increase to cover street maintenance costs if the city couldn’t find existing funds to cover the expense.
Although increasing property taxes could prove even more politically toxic than a new fee — and isolate the burden on home and land owners — Harris did raise the question of whether other options could be on the table to pay for road repairs.
On Thursday, Olson said there were any number of financial options on the table — but all of them would come with a price that council members or residents might not be able to stomach.
“This city is long past cutting any superficial ‘efficiency money,’” Olson said in reference to the question of whether there were any possible cuts that wouldn’t adversely affect services. “The amount we can get out of efficiencies is so marginal it’s insignificant. If the council is looking for an easy decision to move money to streets, it doesn’t exist.”
Another option, floated by Harris on Tuesday, would be to cut the city’s annual contribution to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, which totals more than $338,000. Half of that amount comes from the general fund, which funds street maintenance.
On Tuesday, Menking said cutting the contribution to the chamber wouldn’t come close to addressing the needed road repairs and asked other council members to identify services they wanted to cut if they didn’t favor a fee.
“Wiping out funding to the chamber and (Economic Development Corporation) is shovels of dirt in the Grand Canyon,” he said. “(Repairing the roads) is expensive — no question — but it’s not going to get cheaper.”
