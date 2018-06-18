Faith Point Church is behind the proposal for a 17-acre “worship campus” on Stagecoach Road that was tabled by the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday due to parking concerns.
Faith Temple Church Inc. of Killeen is seeking a zoning change to allow for a multi-use complex approximately 300 feet east of Trimmier Road on the southern frontage of Stagecoach Road. According to a city memo, the church is proposing to construct a 500-seat, 15,000-square-foot auditorium and other facilities, including a day-care center, counseling center, athletic center, baseball field and amphitheater with 750 seats.
The proposal includes the construction of a 7,500-square-foot “quality restaurant” called He Brews Cafe. The site plan includes eight buildings.
City staff clarified Monday that the restaurant would function as a “fellowship hall” on the site rather than a functioning commercial restaurant.
According to county records, the Faith Temple Inc. of Killeen also owns Faith Point’s previous campus, which now sits vacant, at 3504 E. Central Texas Expressway.
In January, Phyllis Gogue, vice president of economic development at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, said a new CarMax dealership would be moving onto the former church location. The church currently holds Sunday services at 5100 Trimmier Road, according to its website.
A Faith Point representative declined to comment Monday.
The campus would be rezoned as Planned Unit Development, allowing for mixed residential and commercial use. The commission voted to table the zoning change after commissioners raised concerns over a potential lack of available parking in the church’s plans.
By city estimates, the current proposal was around 300 lots short of city code at peak usage.
The city said the proposed campus will be constructed in at least two phases, with the first phase including the construction of the auditorium, day-care center, student religious center, and restaurant. The remaining facilities would follow in later phases.
The zoning change will go back to the commission for consideration July 2.
In other business, the commission recommended approval a rezoning of a planned Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park to allow for alcohol sales.
The under-construction facility at 2102 Jennifer Drive will include a number of activities, including climbing walls and a ropes course.
