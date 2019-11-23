Fall Bazaar

Vendors and customers walk around the Copperas Cove Civic Center for a fall bazaar on Saturday.

 Hunter King | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Handmade crafts and other items were available for purchase at the Fall Bazaar at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Saturday.

JLYONS is a nonprofit that raises money for different causes, this event raised money for the Lupus Foundation, according to Jasmin Lyons, the organizer of the event.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.