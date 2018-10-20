COPPERAS COVE — The thousands of pieces of candy Saturday at S.C. Lee Junior High School could only be rivaled by the hundreds of early trick-or-treaters.
The 2018 Fall-O-Ween Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday was moved into and around the school at 1205 Courtney Lane after a week that saw more than 7 inches of rainfall.
As a result of the change in venue and slight decrease in activities, there was no parking fee. The event included an evening of entertainment and activities for all ages, such as costume contests, bounce houses, games and farmers market vendors.
And plenty of candy.
“We’ve got a lot of candy, and couldn’t bring it all on one bike,” said Jessica Rider with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, who was joined by about 30 others on 12 bikes.
Candy was given to the several who passed by the group’s display.
“We like to help out with the community,” Rider said. “Last year, we had close to 8,000 kids. This year looks up from that.”
Among them was Makenna Billingsley, who was clad in a ferocious dinosaur costume covering her from head to toe.
She was among a group Crystal Hornbuckle had taken to the annual event. Hornbuckle, a Copperas Cove resident for more than 20 years, said she enjoyed not only Cove’s event, but Halloween events in surrounding cities, like Gatesville.
“We’re always like, ‘Let’s go for it,” Hornbuckle said as her children tried their best to contain all their candy. “We like to go all around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.