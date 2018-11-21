We may see these cooler fall temperatures stick around for the Thanksgiving meal tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service, but the roller coaster of temperatures will return for the weekend.
Tomorrow’s forecast shows partly sunny skies with a 20 percent chance of rain and a high near 62 degrees in the Killeen area. The low temperature is expected to dip down to 50 degrees Thursday night, the NWS said.
High temperatures will hit the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies.
However, another cold front is expected to roll through the area Sunday, dropping temperatures back down near 61 degrees for the high and bringing back slight rain chances to finish out the holiday weekend. Lows in the upper 30s are expected Sunday and Monday.
