People from around the U.S. are honoring a Fort Hood soldier killed in Afghanistan by donning Hawaiian shirts and posting their photos on Facebook.
The family of James Johnston had asked those who wished to remember the Fort Hood sergeant to post the photos under the hashtag #hawaiianshirtsforjj.
The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association in Ithaca, New York, posted a photo of 19 members of the police department on Thursday. Most of them wore Hawaiian shirts in honor of Johnston.
“The IPBA thanks Sgt. Johnston and his family for their ultimate sacrifice to our country,” the post from the group said.
The 242D Ordinance Battalion at Fort Carson in Colorado also took the time to honor the memory of Johnston by posting several pictures of members of their unit wearing Hawaiian shirts. One of the photos was taken at Task Force Hellhound in Kuwait.
Johnston was assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), the 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood. He was killed during a Taliban attack in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan on June 25.
Johnston’s body is expected to arrive at Robert Gray Army Airfield at Fort Hood at 11:45 a.m. today. Funeral arrangements are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
