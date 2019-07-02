FORT HOOD — Sadowski Field at Fort Hood was lined with around 7,700 boots to represent and honor service members who have died in Iraq or Afghanistan since the attacks on Sept. 11.
The sun shined on Tuesday morning as some individuals walked the rows of boots to remember those who have paid the ultimate price.
“Freedom’s not free,” said Kent Brickman, the Wounded and Fallen branch manager for Fort Hood’s Survivor Outreach Services. He wanted people to know about the sacrifices that have been made for the freedom celebrated on July Fourth.
The boots all have a tag with the service member’s name, branch of service, rank, date of death and where the soldier was from. The boots also all have an American flag in them and some of the boots have been decorated with flowers or other items with meaning to the family or the deceased.
The boots are organized by year in which the service member died, and they seem to go on forever and take up an entire section of the field.
Diane Slape’s husband, retired Sgt. 1st Class Frederick Slape, died after he was exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan.
His boot is on display at the boot memorial.
“It really helps you understand how many we’ve lost since the war started in 2001,” Slape said. “It’s very humbling to see this out here every year,” she said.
Blue Hansen served 21 years in the Army and had four deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Every single one of these boots is a soldier but it’s more than that, it’s a family, it’s a story behind every single one,” Hansen said.
The boots will be on display through the week and through the Fourth of July weekend. They will gathered Monday morning. Anyone can visit the boots, but civilians must visit the Fort Hood visitors center and get a visitors pass to go to Sadowski Field.
