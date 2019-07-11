Strong winds in Killeen Wednesday uprooted a tree in front of a local nonprofit organization, The Front Door of Killeen. The fallen tree resulted in damage to the building’s handicap ramp.
Alvin Dillard, the facility’s director, said they cut and cleared the tree Thursday morning. Three homeless residents assisted Dillard with the cleanup. He said they paid the homeless residents for their work.
Dillard said the tree only damaged approximately 12 spindles and two railings. Repairs should be complete before the end of the weekend and will not affect the facility’s ability to provide services to those who need it.
The Front Door, on North Gray Street in Killeen, is a nonprofit organization that assists at-risk and homeless residents in becoming self-sufficient.
Karl Green, area manager for power provider Oncor, said the windy Killeen-area storms Wednesday night knocked out power to approximately 3,500 customers in Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville.
Green said much of the power was restored by Thursday morning, but there was one Copperas Cove neighborhood that was still being working on. Approximately 240 homes were affected in that neighborhood. Green expected power to be restored to those homes by Thursday evening.
