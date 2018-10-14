The Killeen community turned out in force for an annual October event hosted by Familia Ink — a local tattoo business — held at its location, 810 West Rancier Ave., in Killeen on Sunday.
Each year the business selects a charity or organization to sponsor with the event, and proceeds raised from tattoos and donations go to the chosen group.
This year Familia Ink teamed up with the Bell County Crime Victims Coalition, a nonprofit organization that has been helping victims and families of violent crimes since 1994.
“There are a lot of people getting tattoos and donating today,” said Jill McAfee with the Bell County Crime Victims Coalition. “I have even seen some of the victims the organization has helped in the past out here today.”
Business owner Aulani Marin said close to 60 people signed up to get a tattoo less than 30 minutes after the event began at 2 p.m.
“The main thing is getting people help, and letting them know that help is available,” Marin said.
The Bell County Crime Victims Coalition is preparing for its next big event, the Tree of Angels, at the Bell County Expo Center on Nov. 26.
