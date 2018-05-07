There was a party going on outside (and inside) of Familia Ink Tattoo Company on Sunday, and everyone was invited.
Located at 810 W. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, the business was celebrating its fifth anniversary in the city with a large party for longtime customers and new visitors.
“Five years later and we are still going, and we couldn’t have done it without the community,” Aulani Marin said. “It gets bigger and bigger every year.”
The business offered plenty of activities for people of all ages. There was a bounce house and face painting for children, and several local car clubs had multiple vehicles on display for people to look at while they mingled.
There was also a dunk tank in the parking lot, giving customers a chance to send someone into the water.
Several volunteers also wore different mascot costumes to take pictures with the kids.
“I got a tattoo here about a year ago, so I have been a customer since then,” Robert Williams said. Williams was one of the volunteers wearing a costume for the children. “This is my first time out at the event, and one of my friends was wearing a costume so I offered to help out.
“I think this is a great event,” he said. “It is really family-oriented, and the kids are all having fun.”
Everything at the event was free to customers for the day. The business even raffled off free tattoos for anyone who entered the drawing.
The event ran from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
