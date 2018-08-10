Families In Crisis, a Killeen nonprofit, will host Friends of the Family Wine Pairing on Aug. 25 at St. Paul’s Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights and this initiative is geared to assist families that are in crisis.
The wine event fundraiser will start at 6 p.m., and it will highlight six especially paired wine and food items. This event is also geared so that residents and wine enthusiasts can sample and learn about wines.
“This years’ event will be fun and educational,” said Suzanne Armour, coordinator. “The fundraising efforts will provide funds that our grants are unable to cover.”
The wine pairing event will feature a 2-ounce glass of wine and those in attendance will also receive a food plate that will pair with that specific wine.
As part of the fundraiser, there will also be a silent auction and tickets will go on sale for $50.
Proceeds from this years’ Friends of the Family Wine Pairing will go to Families In Crisis which provides support and empowers people and families experiencing domestic violence, sexual violence and those experiencing homelessness.
Families in Crisis also provide transitional housing help to include rental assistance and supportive service to low-income veterans and their families. The organization also provided hospital accompaniment to over 153 survivors of sexual assault.
Families in Crisis operates a 65-bed family-violence shelter in Killeen, and a 15-bed family-violence shelter in Temple, and Friends In Crisis — which runs a 78-bed homeless shelter in Killeen.
“I am looking forward for a great turnout on the day of the Family Wine Pairing,” said Armour.
