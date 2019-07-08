The Families in Crisis have raised $86,669.28 of $180,000 needed to reopen the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter.
Families in Crisis Board vice president Larry Moehnke said in a phone call to the Herald on Monday that a private citizen gave the organization a $1,000 check on Sunday.
The identity of the donor is not available for public knowledge, Moehnke said.
Roughly 15 tents sit on the lawn in front of the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in Killeen, and an average of 25 people share them on any given day, now that the shelter is closed. The homeless shelter closed May 18, with administrators saying grants had run out.
Since then, a “tent city” has cropped up on the lawn of the shelter as many of the Killeen homeless wait for the shelter to reopen.
Until the shelter is able to reopen, many of the homeless living in tent city are lacking basic necessities such as running water. During the week, some of the tent city residents would go to the main branch of the Killeen Library, but on weekends that option is a no-go for them because the building is closed.
Some residents previously told the Herald they have been barred from local businesses, allegedly for soliciting donations from other patrons.
To donate to the shelter, people can go to www.familiesincrisis.net and open the donate button, or send a check to Families In Crisis, P.O. Box 25, Killeen, TX 76540, or drop a check or cash by the FIC Office at 1305 E. Rancier Ave.
