It was a sweltering 97 degrees Sunday for Memorial Day weekend, but that didn’t stop families in the Killeen area from going outside and enjoying the day.
Several people were at Lions Club Park before the heat of the day set in, just enjoying the weekend.
“We got up pretty early today and went over to my parents’ house, and they cooked breakfast for the whole family,” said Tanesha Brown, who was at the park in Killeen on Sunday with her husband, Jeremy, and their sons, Micah, 9, and Mason, 4.
“They each like different playgrounds each, so we take them back and forth so they can each have fun,” she said.
While Tanesha Brown watched, her husband and their two boys exhausted themselves on the playground equipment. Jeremy Brown would chase the children up and down the playground, all of them laughing when he caught them.
“Tomorrow we are all getting together at my mom’s house; there are about 12 family members locally, and we are all having a cookout,” Tanesha Brown said. “I love to cook and all the women get in the kitchen and cook together while all the men head outside and grill together.”
The Browns weren’t the only family enjoying the park Sunday.
Nathan and Sandi Keith were also at the park with two of their children, Logan, 9, and Sean, 5.
“Well, I work full time and I just finished school, so we wanted to come out here so I could spend some time with my kids because I don’t always get time with them,” Nathan Keith said. “Our oldest daughter is in high school now, so of course she is at a friend’s house today, but you can bet she is going to be with us tomorrow. We are going to the (Family Aquatics Center) water park.”
The Keith family said they weren’t planning on cooking out today because they already had a meal planned.
“I roasted a chicken already so we are going to have chicken salad sandwiches for Memorial Day,” Sandi Keith said. “Also, it’s not exactly for Memorial Day, but we are going out to eat tomorrow because it is my grandmother’s birthday, so we can celebrate both.”
