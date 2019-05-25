On June 2, it will have been three years since eight Fort Hood soldiers and a West Point cadet died during a training exercise, when their vehicle rolled over during a flash flood in Owl Creek.
Some family members of those who died and one survivor all believe the same three things: The Army isn’t giving any real information on what happened, the soldiers who should have been interviewed about what happened that day were not, and the questions asked during the unit’s investigation of the incident seemed designed to lay the blame for the accident on the shoulders of one of the soldiers who died.
The unit investigation report by 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division — known as an Army Regulation 15-6 — was one of two official investigations and was completed first. The other was conducted by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, which is in charge of all official Army accident investigations, especially those resulting in the death of a soldier.
Both reports were heavily redacted. The Army’s report completely redacted all findings, making it unclear whether the report concurred with the earlier unit investigation. On Aug. 21, 2017, the Herald requested a less redacted version of the Army report that would include the report’s finding. In April 2018, the Herald was told it was 61st in line for the request to be considered. A year later, the Herald had not received the decision and on May 20 again asked for an update, but has not received a response.
In the unit report, the investigation blamed the accident on a series of three successive decisions made by Staff Sgt. Miguel Angel Colonvazquez during convoy training. He was a combat veteran who also died during the accident.
The first decision was to lead the convoy off the paved road onto the tank trail. The second was to continue along the tank trail after crossing two large pools. The third decision was to try crossing Owl Creek at the low-water crossing point instead of using the nearby bridge. The use of the bridge, the investigation emphasized, “would have prevented the accident.”
Colonvazquez’s widow, Ngo T. Pham, said her husband was not the type of leader to make decisions that would put his soldiers in unnecessary danger. She added that one of the survivors of the accident later told her the soldiers brought their concerns over the heavy rains and flash flood warnings they were receiving to her husband, who went to speak with the platoon leader about cancelling the training.
He “told me that as my husband was walking back to the truck, he had his head down, and he told them they still had to go, they were ordered to,” Pham said.
The soldiers closest to her husband with the most knowledge of the accident, along with the survivors, were never interviewed by either the unit investigators or by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, she said. Because of this, the full story of what happened that day — including information that could have exonerated her husband from blame — never made it into either the unit or Army reports.
“I wish I would have spoken out sooner ... get my thoughts out about the incident before they blamed my husband,” Pham said. “I feel like I would have made a difference if I had spoken up sooner.”
Kameron Robinson, one of three soldiers in the vehicle who survived the rollover and is no longer in the Army, said the Army will probably never talk to those who have a different view of what happened that day.
“The Army just blames it on our sergeant ... they didn’t talk to us or anything like that,” he said. “Blame the person who is dead instead of someone who is alive and could possibly lose rank. That’s how I took it.”
On the day of the accident, Robinson was one of the soldiers who brought their concerns to Colonvazquez about continuing the training. After the accident, while he was in the hospital, Robinson said C.I.D. did come by and ask him a few questions, but asked only what happened and who made the call to do the training.
“I know that man would not have crossed that water crossing that day unless he absolutely was told to,” he said. “He (wouldn’t) make a decision without thinking everything through. If he was ordered to, he would do what he had to do, but I don’t think he would have tried to cross that (on his own decision).”
That opinion is shared by all the soldiers who were involved in the training, Robinson said. Many of them still gather annually to honor and remember Colonvazquez and their fellow soldiers killed in the accident.
In addition to Colonvazquez, those who died in the accident were Spc. Christine Faith Armstrong, 27, of Twentynine Palms, Calif.; Florida residents Pfc. Brandon Austin Banner, 22, of Milton, and Pfc. Zachery Nathaniel Fuller, 23 of Palmetto; Pvt. Isaac Lee Deleon, 19, of San Angelo, Texas; Pvt. Eddy Raelaurin Gates, 20, of Dunn, N.C.; Cadet Mitchell Alexander Winey, of U.S. Military Academy at West Point, who was from Indiana; Spc. Yingming Sun, 25, of Monterey Park, Calif.; and Jersey City native, Pvt. Tysheena Lynette James, 21.
Gold Star Father Ricky DeLeon lost his son Isaac in the accident, and said it felt to him from day one that the Army was only interested in blaming Colonvazquez and not in finding out what really happened.
“How can they get away with blaming people, one who can’t defend himself and one who wasn’t even there?” he asked, referring to now-retired Sgt. 1st Class Caroline Hawkins Blaze.
Blaze was the platoon sergeant, who happened to be home on military leave the day of the accident. She was recommended for a General Officer Memorandum of Reprimand for negligence, even though she was not involved in the training.
“From day one, it smelled like a cover-up,” DeLeon said. “If you read the (unit report) — we have — it’s scripted. Then, when we went to go pick up Isaac’s belongings at the barracks ... there was a note on the window when you first walk into the barracks with a gag order not to talk to the press, the media, post anything on social media or talk to the families.
“If it was truly a training accident, why post a gag order like that?”
For Pham, life has not been easy since the loss of her husband.
“When it gets closer to the (anniversary of the accident), I can feel myself kind of shutting down,” Pham said. “My whole life has been affected by it. It’s been rough — I’ve developed anxiety ... I don’t like to be in crowds anymore. I know what my husband signed up for, the possibility of going to war and dying, but he died stateside where he should have been safe.”
The one saving grace has been her husband’s soldiers, however.
“My husband was a great man, so they all see him as a mentor,” said Pham, stating that some of his soldiers continue to check up on her on a regular basis. “That’s one of the great things about him — he left me another family to support me.”
