Three Harker Heights firefighters sustained minor injuries when fighting a house fire in the city Monday evening, officials said Tuesday.
The firefighters since have been treated and released. The two occupants of the house on the 400 block of Panda Circle were not injured and the Red Cross has been assisting the family.
The department was called out on a 911 call about a structure fire about 6:15 p.m. and found “a single family residence with heavy fire and smoke conditions,” according to the department’s press release.
The garage roof partially collapsed and the interior of the house had heavy smoke and fire damage. Two vehicles were destroyed by the fire.
“Firefighters proceeded with an offensive attack on the fire in efforts to contain the fire to the garage where the majority of the fire was presenting,” officials said.
The Harker Heights Fire Department commander on scene called the Killeen Fire Department for additional support because of heavy wind that created difficult conditions.
KFD sent an engine and a battalion chief to join Harker Heights’ engines and medic units on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.