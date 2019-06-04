There will be a grand re-opening ceremony of the Family Dollar on Rancier in Killeen.
The store will now offer $1, Dollar Tree items along with its everyday low priced items. The store will also include, additional freezers and coolers, an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
The grand re-opening celebration for the community will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. Also, the first 50 customers will receive a gift card and a shopping bag.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Killeen community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” Family Dollar spokesperson Jim Van Slyke said.
The store will employ six to 10 associates and those who want to apply can do so at www.familydollar.com/careers or by visiting the store.
The store is located at 416 W. Rancier St. in Killeen.
The Family Dollar on Trimmier in Killeen recently closed.
