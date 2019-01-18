Friends and families are mourning the loss of Killeen resident Mary Glennys Baker Bay, the widow of the late Cleo Bay Sr., a well known Killeen-area businessman and the namesake of Cleo Bay Honda.
Glennys Bay died Jan. 12 at the age of 96.
“She will be missed. She was a blessing, a very special lady,” said Dick Young, Bay’s son-in-law.
Funeral services for Bay will be at 10 a.m. today at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen and the burial will be at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Bay was born on Dec. 7, 1922 in Newburg, Oregon, to Charles and Mary Baker. She was one of nine children.
In 1944, she met Cleo Bay Sr. at a USO dance. After a brief courtship, Cleo proposed to Glennys at Silver Falls, Oregon. They were married at her sister’s house on June 4, 1944.
After Cleo’s military service, the couple moved to Killeen in 1946.
Cleo Bay was well known as a Killeen businessman and civic leader. He opened at least seven dealerships in Killeen, and had remained with his Honda and Subrau dealerships until age 92. He died in 2016 at age 96.
Glennys was a member of First Baptist Church of Killeen and the Wednesday Review Club. Through her family’s ancestry, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons and Daughters of the Oregon Pioneers.
“I knew her for 55 years — she was like a mother to me,” Young said. “She was always full of grace and poise. She seemed to know the right way to do things and the right thing to say. She took great pride in raising her family. She provided them with everything they needed. She lived her life to serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.