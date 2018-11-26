Friends and family members gathered Monday to mourn the loss of 28-year-old Dominique Carter, who had been battling sickle cell anemia and died Nov. 13.
“It has been a hard pill to swallow,” said Pam Scott, Carter’s second cousin. “I kissed him today and told him that I loved him.”
Scott, who traveled from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to say goodbye to Carter said she remembers when he was in the hospital before his passing.
“I received a phone call while Dominique was in the hospital,” Scott said. “Dominique was unable to respond, but could hear so I asked to have the phone put up to his ear. I spoke to him and prayed for him.”
Carter, a 2008 Shoemaker High School graduate, and his brother Cameron grew up in Killeen and were diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at birth. The genetic disorder causes their bodies to make abnormally shaped red blood cells that block blood flow, causing pain and potential organ damage.
Carter regularly sought medical treatment.
“I noticed this past trip to the hospital was different than any other times he has been,” said Yashica Chambers, Carter’s stepmother. “I had also noticed before his passing he had been going to the doctor’s office more frequently.”
Scott said, “It was so painful to see him deal with this disease his entire life.
“He has been suffering since he was born. But I know now he’s not in pain anymore – he is not suffering – he is OK. God is with him, and God has got him.”
Scott said both she and Dominique Carter’s father, David Carter, have the sickle cell trait.
According to the Centers for Disease Control website, sickle cell disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that is present from birth. Healthy red blood cells are round, and move easily through small blood vessels to carry oxygen throughout the body. However, in someone who has sickle cell, the red blood cells become hard and sticky, and have a C-shape, like a farmer’s sickle. The sickle cells die early, which causes a constant shortage of red blood cells (anemia). When sickle cells travel through small blood vessels, they get stuck and clog the blood flow. This can cause pain and other serious problems, such as infection, lung-related complications, and stroke.
The CDC estimates anywhere from 90,000 to 100,000 people are affected by the disease in the United States.
Dominique Carter’s brother, Cameron Carter, also has the disease and was by his brother’s side in the hospital when he died.
“Dominique’s body was shutting down,” said their father. His body was not responding to the transfused blood.
“But since Nique had so many blood transfusions in his life, there was a problem finding the perfect match.”
“I remember the medical staff doing chest compressions on Nique. They had to revive him four or five times.”
But David Carter finds comfort in knowing his son isn’t suffering anymore.
“Maybe Nique was going through too much and the good Lord brought him home,” said the elder Carter. “You know, you have to believe in something, and the Lord has given me the strength to keep moving forward. I try and stay busy like Nique would have wanted us to. Nique is watching over us now.”
Scott said she holds on to the memories to cope with the loss of her cousin.
“I have to remember the good times we had and laugh so I don’t cry,” Scott said. “I remember all I could see was teeth when Nique smiled. Nique was also the perfect name for him — he was such a unique child. They definitely gave him the right name.”
Dominique Carter will be remembered for his positive personality, bright smile and the way he touched the lives of those around him. He was buried Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
“I thank God that he gave Dominique to us for 28 years,” Scott said. “We enjoyed the 28 years we enjoyed with him. He was such a positive person – not a complainer and very easy going. I know he would want us to be happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.