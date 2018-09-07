Due to projected stormy weather, Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King canceled the “Family Fun Day” slated for this Saturday and rescheduled the event for Sept. 29.
The event, originally scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 8, at Killeen’s Conder Park, looks like it could be met by thunderstorms, so Nash-King wants everybody in District 2 and beyond to know that it has been postponed. Conder Park is located between Trimmier Road and S. WS Young Drive just south of Alta Mira Drive and north of Zephyr Road.
She hopes to see a heavy turnout on Sept. 29. The event is free, involves kids’ entertainment, free food and beverages, and health screenings.
